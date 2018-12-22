Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Co Inc (EL) by 9.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,092 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.94M, down from 30,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Signature Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 209.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Financial Management Inc bought 145,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,259 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.77M, up from 69,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 1.59M shares traded or 145.80% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 25.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.53M for 20.69 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

More important recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha" on November 26, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru reported 15,056 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 294,436 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 23,633 shares. Horseman Capital Management reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wendell David Associates reported 22,158 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.04% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 56,408 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt owns 2,024 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Panagora Asset Management reported 1.00M shares stake. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,090 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 9,869 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raub Brock Cap Management LP holds 4.21% or 130,985 shares. Millennium Management Llc invested in 0.03% or 148,537 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $2.19 million worth of stock or 15,700 shares. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $783,841 worth of stock. 14,462 shares were sold by STERNLICHT BARRY S, worth $1.96 million on Wednesday, August 22. 1,238 shares were sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, worth $168,244 on Wednesday, August 22. TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS also sold $2.03M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. 150,000 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $21.64 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 26. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EL in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 28. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Sunday, May 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 18 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by CLSA given on Monday, June 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 22 by Citigroup.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,483 shares to 21,939 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 144,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Armstrong Flooring Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Potlatch Corp (Holding Co) (PCH) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bet on Rising P/E Investing With These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For PotlatchDeltic – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2018.