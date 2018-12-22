DopeCoin (DOPE) soars 6.60% on December 21-22

DopeCoin (DOPE) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0002712255 or 6.60% trading at $0.0043783545. According to Crypto Experts, DopeCoin (DOPE) eyes $0.00481618995 target on the road to $0.0128206576264057. DOPE last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.0045333405 and low of $0.004107129 for December 21-22. The open was $0.004107129.

DopeCoin (DOPE) is up 5.55% in the last 30 days from $0.004148 per coin. Its down -64.32% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01227 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DOPE traded at $0.02823. DOPE has 116.85 million coins mined giving it $511,590 market cap. DopeCoin maximum coins available are 575.00 million. DOPE uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 21/01/2014.

DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm.