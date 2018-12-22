Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc (APF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.58, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 11 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 17 sold and trimmed equity positions in Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.37 million shares, down from 8.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Pandora Media Inc (P) stake by 36.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 2.75 million shares as Pandora Media Inc (P)’s stock declined 7.40%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 4.75 million shares with $45.17M value, down from 7.50 million last quarter. Pandora Media Inc now has $2.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 16.99 million shares traded or 66.30% up from the average. Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) has risen 74.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical P News: 22/05/2018 – PANDORA PNDORA.CO SAYS FURTHERMORE, PANDORA WILL TAKE OVER DISTRIBUTION TO FIVE FRANCHISEE CONCEPT STORES AND 10 SHOP-IN-SHOPS, MAINLY IN NORTHERN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – PANDORA PNDORA.CO SAYS LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES-OUT GROWTH IN US WAS 9%; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC – AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, ADSWIZZ WILL BECOME A SUBSIDIARY OF PANDORA; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 03/05/2018 – COATUE MANAGEMENT RAISES SHORT POSITION IN PANDORA PNDORA.CO TO 2.11 PCT FROM 2.02 PCT; 18/05/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL HOLDS A SHORT POSITION AT 1.03% IN PANDORA; 26/04/2018 – Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Pandora Vanderpump Sabo to Headline Central PA Wine Festival; 21/03/2018 – AdsWizz Will Become a Subsidiary of Pandora; 15/03/2018 – PANDORA PNDORA.CO – MARKET VALUE OF TOTAL PROGRAMME IS APPROXIMATELY DKK 70 MLN

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $4.38 million activity. Walker Karen Sammis sold $134,072 worth of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 12,120 shares valued at $107,885 was sold by Phillips Christopher W. BENE STEPHEN G also sold $222,140 worth of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) on Thursday, August 16. Shares for $207,974 were sold by Robinson Kristen on Thursday, August 16. Trimble John also sold $652,988 worth of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $298,633 were sold by GERBITZ DAVID. 96,814 shares valued at $858,195 were sold by Lapic S Aimee on Friday, November 16.

Among 12 analysts covering Pandora Media (NYSE:P), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Pandora Media had 16 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Barrington Research. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of P in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by Aegis Capital. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1 to “Outperform”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of P in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold P shares while 57 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 251.37 million shares or 3.07% less from 259.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jet Cap Investors Ltd Partnership holds 350,000 shares. Cambridge has 0.04% invested in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 150,000 shares. The New York-based Southpoint Capital Advsrs LP has invested 3.4% in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) or 210,639 shares. Sei reported 91,793 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). 3.13M were reported by Northern Trust. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 102,997 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 706,516 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) for 2,464 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 14.00 million shares or 1.89% of the stock.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 55,240 shares traded or 104.87% up from the average. Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fun (APF) has declined 6.32% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fun (NYSE:APF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Reorganization into Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. â€“ Emerging Markets Portfolio – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 10-K TX Holdings, Inc. For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. – Business Wire” on April 03, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fun (NYSE:APF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks Of The Day: Sempra Energy Just Forming An ABC Pattern – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc., Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc., Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc., The Thai Fund, Inc. and The Turkish Investment Fund, Inc. Announce Portfolio Management Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: January 30, 2017.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fun for 2.93 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 366,173 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.13% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 31,959 shares.

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $212.44 million. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It has a 2.92 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.