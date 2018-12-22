Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 59.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 325,000 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 31.54%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 875,000 shares with $112.85M value, up from 550,000 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $9.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.09M shares traded or 46.40% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) stake by 14.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 153,342 shares as Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)’s stock declined 23.91%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 1.24M shares with $24.04M value, up from 1.09M last quarter. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc now has $971.98 million valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 1.41M shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 18.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SAYS PARK RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) stake by 24,692 shares to 213,789 valued at $5.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 10,556 shares and now owns 91,403 shares. Novocure Ltd was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy had 5 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, November 7. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 8 with “Market Perform”.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.68 million activity. Hagerman Philip R sold $3.99 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold DPLO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 61.77 million shares or 5.65% more from 58.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.46M shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 11,205 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 439,001 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 48,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 697,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger owns 0.06% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 877,204 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Barclays Pcl reported 59,133 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,307 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 56,590 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 64,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

