Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.62, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 28 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 12 decreased and sold their holdings in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.13 million shares, up from 4.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 7,285 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 150,330 shares with $17.19M value, up from 143,045 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 378,426 shares traded or 203.99% up from the average. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) has declined 11.62% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.62% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust for 136,511 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 231,500 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 97,620 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Securities Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 371,856 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEFs: Floating Rate Funds Finally Showing Signs Of What They Are Intended For – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lots Of Distribution Cuts From BlackRock CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BlackRock Defined Opportunity Credit Trust Announces Additional Liquidation Details – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – Some CEFs Increased Distribution, Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund With -3.3 Z-Score – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc. The company has market cap of $269.33 million. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $1.12 million on Monday, December 3. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363 on Monday, November 5.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : CSCO, BAC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, GE, PFE, QQQ, MBI, MU, KGC, FB – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 4,771 shares to 70,108 valued at $6.18M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,913 shares and now owns 4,144 shares. Ishares Tr (VLUE) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Thursday, October 25 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The rating was reinitiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight” on Monday, June 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Butensky Cohen Security has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,527 shares. 5.23 million were accumulated by Aristotle Capital Mngmt. Eos Mgmt Lp invested 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 11,598 shares stake. First Business Ser Incorporated holds 0.14% or 7,575 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Tru has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garland Capital Management has invested 5.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Bankshares Commerce stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chilton Capital Limited Co holds 263,839 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Peconic Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 118,265 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 169,117 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Whitnell & Company invested in 2.27% or 50,381 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh owns 3.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.23 million shares. 4,850 are held by Lehman. Cap Advsrs Limited Ltd Llc holds 0.39% or 12,194 shares in its portfolio.