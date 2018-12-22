Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (PBF) stake by 391.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 57,331 shares as Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (PBF)’s stock declined 35.95%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 71,980 shares with $3.59M value, up from 14,649 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc Cl A now has $3.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 2.89M shares traded or 54.06% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 0.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) had a decrease of 7.53% in short interest. WELL’s SI was 10.46M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.53% from 11.31 million shares previously. With 1.92 million avg volume, 5 days are for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)’s short sellers to cover WELL’s short positions. The SI to Welltower Inc’s float is 2.82%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 5.61 million shares traded or 152.45% up from the average. Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has risen 10.30% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WELL News: 26/04/2018 – Welltower 1Q Rev $1.096B; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Welltower’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Welltower Agrees to Acquire QCP; ProMedica to Take Over HCR ManorCare’s Operations; 25/04/2018 – PROMEDICA HEALTH SYSTEM, WELLTOWER TO BUY QUALITY CARE; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N – PROMEDICA TO ACQUIRE QCP AND ENTER INTO NEW 15-YEAR LEASE WITH WELLTOWER; 25/04/2018 – ProMedica Health System to Acquire HCR ManorCare Redefining Care for Seniors; 26/04/2018 – The Welltower Transaction Is Subject to Approval by QCP Shareholders and Other Customary Closing Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Welltower 1Q FFO $0.99/Shr; 26/04/2018 – QCP Enters into Definitive Agreements with ProMedica and Welltower; 26/04/2018 – QCP Will Pay Welltower a Termination Fee of $19.8 Million (or $59.5 Million, in Certain Circumstances) if QCP Terminates the Agreement to Accept a Superior Proposal

Welltower Inc. , an S&P 500 firm headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company has market cap of $26.45 billion. The firm invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. It has a 48.03 P/E ratio. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

More notable recent Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Welltower adds two healthcare executives to its board – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Tremendous Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Long Run – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Welltower reports $1B in new off-market investments – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS:Market Decline Offers Good Entry Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Gr E (IJK) stake by 1,881 shares to 21,123 valued at $4.92M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 11,694 shares and now owns 110,238 shares. Hp Inc was reduced too.