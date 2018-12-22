Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Xcerra Corp (XCRA) by 1.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.63M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.51M, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Xcerra Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $14.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XCRA News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Deal for Xcerra Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share After Closin; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – JEFF JONES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Xcerra 3Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Value Represents a Premium of 8.4% to Xcerra May 7 Closing Price on May 7; Premium of 15.4% to Xcerra’s 30-Day Avg Closing Price; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Two Members of Xcerra’s Board of Directors Will Join Cohu’s Board Upon the Closing of the Transactio; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – LUIS MÜLLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND LEAD COMBINED COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA CREATING GLOBAL LEADER IN BACK-END; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Shareholders Expected to Own About 30% of Combined Company Upon Closing; 08/05/2018 – COHU TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR, $796M IN EQUITY; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 3,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,290 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.08M, down from 157,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Investment Limited Company owns 39,492 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.46% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). M Secs holds 0.15% or 5,830 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 38 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4,147 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.47% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Liberty Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Illinois-based High Pointe Management Ltd has invested 2.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,993 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 669 shares. Capital International Inc Ca has 0.12% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fincl Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.35% or 7,116 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 643 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $644.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 540 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 17.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, October 9 with “Buy”. Needham upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, August 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, June 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 21 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $89 target in Friday, September 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, November 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $81 target. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, November 23. Oppenheimer maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Xcerra had 19 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of XCRA in report on Wednesday, November 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Monday, May 15. On Thursday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of XCRA in report on Friday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 9 by Needham. The stock of Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, May 18 by FBR Capital. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson.