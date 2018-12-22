Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 64.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 11,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,137 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $491,000, down from 17,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 6.80M shares traded or 82.36% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 142,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.24 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 22.33 million shares traded or 95.98% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72 million for 24.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,777 shares to 723,391 shares, valued at $154.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA).

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $92 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. SunTrust maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $83 target in Thursday, March 8 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 12. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 20. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 53,736 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mcrae Capital owns 2,864 shares. Motco owns 3,893 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.09M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Parsec Financial holds 31,114 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.33 million shares. 41,889 are held by Profund Limited Liability Corporation. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 241,730 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 27,899 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wright Investors invested in 12,137 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company accumulated 25,247 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 28,021 shares. 26,842 are owned by Horizon Invs Ltd. Blackrock has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 26. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, May 15 by Raymond James. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets upgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, January 25 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, December 15 to “Equal-Weight”. Jefferies upgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Friday, July 31. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $26 target.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. 53,164 shares were sold by Trezise Scott, worth $1.00 million. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $141,160 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, December 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 92,649 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 109,767 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has 432,032 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.02% or 22,230 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 117,627 shares. Snow Mgmt Lp reported 414,367 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.04% or 83,847 shares. 43,825 were accumulated by Thomasville Fincl Bank. Wealthfront Corp owns 60,348 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 17,647 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Victory Mngmt owns 570,653 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 244,025 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd reported 84 shares. Moreover, Regions Corporation has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $609.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 23,450 shares to 4,520 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Shrt Inf Prot Sec Ind (VTIP) by 39,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,802 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New Com (NYSE:HXL).