Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 32,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 98,731 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99 million, up from 66,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75M shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 32.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 213,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 433,250 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21 million, down from 646,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 3.26M shares traded or 715.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN

Among 12 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 31 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DNB Markets on Wednesday, November 7 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 27 by Seaport Global. As per Tuesday, September 13, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 17 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 1. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) on Monday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) rating on Thursday, September 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $23.0 target.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 15,705 shares to 111,236 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 431,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $21.39 million for 8.82 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 48,322 shares to 47,616 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuronetics Inc by 46,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,135 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Corecommodity Management Ltd holds 7,865 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 265,822 shares. 500 are held by First Manhattan. 372,610 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Prelude Cap Limited Com owns 129,999 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.11% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 250 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Connable Office invested in 11,020 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.05% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6.91M shares. 878,674 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.42% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Private Advisor Grp Lc invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Next Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Among 38 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. WPX Energy had 136 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 15. SunTrust maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on Monday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 1. Robert W. Baird reinitiated the shares of WPX in report on Tuesday, December 19 with “Outperform” rating. PiperJaffray maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Monday, September 18. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, December 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, October 11. JP Morgan initiated WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Wednesday, December 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9 target.