Dropsuite Limited (DSE) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Dec 22

Shares of Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) closed at 0.028 yesterday. Dropsuite Limited currently has a total float of 480.25 million shares and on average sees 1.92M shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.026 and high of 0.162.

Why More Investors Are Looking Into S&P/ASX 200 Stocks

Australia takes pride with good corporate governance, which is why it is one of Asia’s fastest growing economies today. A nation’s good corporate governance improves its growth potentials as it lures domestic and foreign investors alike to bank on its equity market. CG Watch, which publishes ranks top Asian markets in terms of corporate governance biannually, has included Australia in its recent list.

The Australian Equity Market

One of the benchmark indices in Australia is traded on the The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) one of the biggest stock exchanges in Asia. As of May 2014, over 2,000 companies are listed on the ASX, boasting with a total market capitalization of almost A$2 trillion.

One of the benchmark indices in Australia is the S&P/ASX 200, which tracks as much as 200 most actively traded stocks on the ASX.

The S&P/ASX 200

The S&P/ASX 200 carries on from All Ordinaries, which was formed in January 1980 to serve as the main Australian benchmark index, when it was established in April 2000. It had started at 3,133.30 points.

Continuing from the history of All Ordinaries, the S&P/ASX 200 had hit its all-time low of 1,358.50 points in November 1992. Eventually, it was able to recover, hitting its all-time high of 6,828.70 points during the same month in 2007. In February of that year, the S&P/ASX 200 had first reached the 6,000 mark. Investors had flocked the ASX that time, seeking for safe-haven assets in preparation for the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 amid early signs pointing out to its onslaught. Australia have always boasted with a compelling borrowing environment, which is why investors have always relied to its economy for valuable investment growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 is rebalanced quarterly by a panel of five members, the Index Committee. The review happens on the 16th of every quarter-end month— March, June, September, and December. Up to 200 companies make up the S&P/ASX, depending on their liquidity, market capitalization, and other factors.

The S&P/ASX 200 is a free-float market-capitalization-weighted index, which means that stocks are evaluated based on their respective market capitalizations with respect to their share prices. Given this, stocks held by venture capitalists and the government are excluded since they are not often traded on the ASX.

When the components of the S&P/ASX 200 were last reviewed on September 16, six stocks had been removed while six new stocks had been included. Roughly 40% of the index is composed of the financial sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 represents about 80% of the total market valuation on the ASX, which is why it is an important indicator of the Australian economy. Similarly, it has a huge impact on the entire Asian economy.

Investors can surely benefit from the low interest rates and a healthy equity market in Australia. That being said, investing in ASX stocks is highly recommended for those who are seeking higher near-term and long-term returns alike.

Dropsuite Limited, a cloud based software platform company, provides professional grade data backup, recovery, and archiving solutions for small and medium enterprises, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.45 million. It offers Dropmysite, a cloud Website backup and monitoring service; Dropmyemail, a cloud email backup and archiving service that allow businesses and clients to backup, manage, recover, and protect their critical data; Dropmymobile, which provides automatic and secure backups of mobile phone contacts, SMS, pictures, videos, call logs, and others in the cloud; DSE Server Backup, a file backup solution for virtual private servers, and dedicated and cloud servers; and Office 365 email backup and archiving solution that allows authorized resellers to offer archiving and backup for mailbox users on Office 365 products. It currently has negative earnings.