Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 133.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 63,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,715 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12M, up from 47,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 5.17M shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, January 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Friday, September 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, February 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 31. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, December 15 to “Buy” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $682.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 200,346 shares to 262,346 shares, valued at $19.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 66,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

