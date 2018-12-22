Aon Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (uk (NYSE:AON) had a decrease of 7.66% in short interest. AON’s SI was 2.20M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.66% from 2.39 million shares previously. With 937,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Aon Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (uk (NYSE:AON)’s short sellers to cover AON’s short positions. The SI to Aon Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (uk’s float is 0.93%. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 3.07 million shares traded or 194.01% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln

Dsam Partners Llp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 148.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp acquired 66,619 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 111,547 shares with $30.57 million value, up from 44,928 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98M shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. It has a 45.67 P/E ratio. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon and Nortonâ„¢ LifeLockâ„¢ Develop Solution to Help High-Net-Worth Individuals Defend Assets Against Cyber Criminals – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “United States wildfire costs to exceed $10bn for second year running, according to Aon catastrophe report – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “AON plc: Aon comments on the CMA’s final report on the Investment Consultants Market Investigation – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Blackstone plans IPO of US benefits manager Alight – sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aon had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $153 target in Monday, November 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Raymond James.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Anthem had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, December 3. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $292 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $368 target.