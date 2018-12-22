Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 23.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 142,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 749,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90.34M, up from 607,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 9.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,030 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.64 million, down from 69,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60M shares traded or 116.98% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 insider sales for $22.11 million activity. 29,000 shares valued at $3.28M were sold by Wilson Andrew on Tuesday, September 4. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $176,905 were sold by Miele Laura. $587,928 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Soderlund Patrick. 1,500 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $169,650 on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $128,000 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. $28,098 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $148 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, January 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Friday, June 15 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Friday, January 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $81.0 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by Bernstein. The rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 8 by Benchmark. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5,562 shares to 488,405 shares, valued at $111.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,980 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rhyolite Ridge Drilling Update and Maiden Ore Reserve – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Command & Conquer: Rivals Launches Worldwide, Brings Competitive Real-Time Strategy Excitement to Mobile – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electronic Arts: Expect Additional Estimate Reductions As Battlefield V Sales Disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unleash Your Power in the Anthem VIP Demo Starting Jan 25 – Business Wire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CELG in report on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 5 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, July 6. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Friday, August 4 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 28 with “Outperform”. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 4. William Blair maintained the shares of CELG in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $144.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. Argus Research downgraded the shares of CELG in report on Wednesday, May 23 to “Hold” rating.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6,900 shares to 56,070 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 29,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

