Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (PKOH) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 65,552 shares traded or 119.23% up from the average. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 23.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – PARKOHIO MAINTAINING 2018 ADJ EPS GUIDANCE $3.55 – $3.75; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.55 TO $3.75; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.46 (NOT $2.30) WAS UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 935.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 16,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19 million, up from 1,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96 million shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump; 02/04/2018 – Adam Klasfeld: Breaking: A judge certified some class action sexual discrimination claims against Goldman Sachs.Ruling:… htt; 09/03/2018 – $GS CEO Blankfein preparing exit by year end; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Pernod Ricard at Buy; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 19/03/2018 – ? Ministry job for Goldman’s German […]; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Solomon named sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs, solidifying spot as Blankfein successor; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.26 million activity. On Monday, August 27 the insider CRAWFORD EDWARD F sold $1.96 million. The insider ROMNEY RONNA sold $194,364.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $746.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48,000 shares to 226,000 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 52,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,222 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Among 4 analysts covering Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had 6 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) on Tuesday, September 22 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 30 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, May 10 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Friday, September 15 report.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.