Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Abm Industries (ABM) stake by 22.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc analyzed 292,282 shares as Abm Industries (ABM)'s stock declined 18.84%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 1.01M shares with $32.63 million value, down from 1.30M last quarter. Abm Industries now has $1.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 1.37 million shares traded or 126.56% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has declined 36.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.37% the S&P500.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) had a decrease of 6.92% in short interest. ZS's SI was 5.12 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.92% from 5.50 million shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 5 days are for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)'s short sellers to cover ZS's short positions. The SI to Zscaler Inc's float is 10.77%. The stock decreased 6.10% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 7.19M shares traded or 380.17% up from the average. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.27 billion. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services.



Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries had 2 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Sidoti.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $558,598 activity. Shares for $61,327 were sold by CHIN DEAN A. $212,003 worth of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares were sold by SALMIRS SCOTT B.

