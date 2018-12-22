HD Partners Acquisition Corp (HDP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.39, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 82 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 64 reduced and sold stock positions in HD Partners Acquisition Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 60.64 million shares, up from 60.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding HD Partners Acquisition Corp in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 44 Increased: 51 New Position: 31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Dte Energy Co (DTE) stake by 4.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 52,915 shares as Dte Energy Co (DTE)’s stock rose 5.21%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.20 million shares with $131.33M value, down from 1.26M last quarter. Dte Energy Co now has $20.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 1.92 million shares traded or 47.79% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 3.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors “green” bond opportunity; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 29/05/2018 – DTE RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FORM 73% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 128.60 million shares or 2.08% more from 125.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 5,371 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 14,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc has 0.09% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1.70 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 277,040 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,671 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.33% or 35,300 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 37,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 75,516 shares. West Oak Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 7,925 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,805 shares. James Invest Inc reported 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 48,997 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Element Capital Ltd owns 0.02% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 10,925 shares.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is DTE Energy Company (DTE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DTE Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexus gas pipeline ready to start flows on 258-mile stretch – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DTE Energy Company 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy starts construction of $1B Blue Water Energy Center – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.03 million activity. Another trade for 1,850 shares valued at $219,540 was sold by Oleksiak Peter B. 10,000 shares were sold by ANDERSON GERARD M, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, November 14. Jewell Jeffrey A sold $502,800 worth of stock or 4,190 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Summit Hotel Prope (NYSE:INN) stake by 81,000 shares to 1.90 million valued at $25.77 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 931,300 shares and now owns 5.29 million shares. Amern Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 24.60% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DTE’s profit will be $172.83 million for 30.01 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DTE Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 11. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Monday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 10. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hortonworks Stock Popped 12.7% Today – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cloudera Stock Fell 10.3% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Digitaljournal.com published: “NASDAQ:HDP Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed in Effort to Halt the Acquisition of Hortonworks – Press Release – Digital Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cloudera (CLDR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Synthetic Biologics, Plexus, TG Therapeutics, Hortonworks, NorthWestern, and Archer Daniels Midland â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 1.63M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Hortonworks, Inc. (HDP) has declined 13.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HDP News: 08/05/2018 – HORTONWORKS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN NEGATIVE 23 PERCENT AND NEGATIVE 18 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Robin Cloud Platform announced as the First and Only Container Solution certified to run Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP); 15/05/2018 – Tremblant Capital Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Hortonworks; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Hortonworks; 14/05/2018 – Hortonworks Conference Call Scheduled By Rosenblatt for May. 21; 29/03/2018 – Hortonworks and Clearsense Work Together to Deliver Real-Time Insights in Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – HORTONWORKS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT TOTAL GAAP REVENUE BETWEEN $325.0 MLN AND $330.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HDP 1Q TOTAL SUPPORT SUBS & PROF SVC REV. $79.1M, EST. $75.3M; 14/05/2018 – Hortonworks Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Rosenblatt for May. 21

Hortonworks, Inc. creates, distributes, and supports a class of enterprise data management software solutions built on open source technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform , an enterprise-scale data management platform that enables its clients to collect, store, process, and analyze existing and new data types without the need to replace their existing data center infrastructure; and Hortonworks DataFlow, an enterprise-scale data ingest platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Hortonworks Sandbox, a personal, portable, and free to use Hadoop environment designed to offer the easiest way to get started with HDP; Azure HDInsight, a data cloud service that provides clients flexible big data environments on the Azure cloud; and Hortonworks Data Cloud for Amazon Web Services, a big data cloud service for analyzing and processing data, and enabling businesses to achieve insights quickly and with flexibility.

Analysts await Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 41.18% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Hortonworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.11% negative EPS growth.