Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Plains All Amern Pip (PAA) stake by 10.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 218,100 shares as Plains All Amern Pip (PAA)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 2.24 million shares with $55.99 million value, up from 2.02M last quarter. Plains All Amern Pip now has $15.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62 million shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36

Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha (NYSE:XIN) had a decrease of 19.55% in short interest. XIN’s SI was 744,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 19.55% from 925,900 shares previously. With 126,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha (NYSE:XIN)’s short sellers to cover XIN’s short positions. The SI to Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha’s float is 2.33%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 160,380 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 22.79% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.79% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 21/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Equity Investment in The Madison Project, London; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Xinyuan’s USD Notes Final ‘B’; 26/03/2018 – JINGRUI HOLDINGS -ACQUISITION OF 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN YAYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN XINYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT; 26/03/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE REPORTS COOPERATION WITH TENCENT COMPUTER; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Samuel Shen, Hao Gao Appointed to Board; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. The company has market cap of $247.39 million. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Knot Offshore Part (NYSE:KNOP) stake by 50,000 shares to 211,000 valued at $4.58 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 5,835 shares and now owns 455,421 shares. Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Plains All American had 8 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 24. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Wolfe Research. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, August 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider Herbold Chris sold $279,063.