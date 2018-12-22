New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 67,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.47 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 2.15M shares traded or 74.85% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC)

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 11,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 148,291 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.87M, down from 159,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 6.80M shares traded or 82.36% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $301.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 184,318 shares to 399,737 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 57,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Wednesday, July 20 report. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 23. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 26 report. As per Monday, December 11, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, February 22. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 8. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 26. As per Monday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Suntrust Robinson.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 26.36% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.1 per share. FMC’s profit will be $187.17 million for 12.75 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.84% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWN) by 32,536 shares to 137,963 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 25,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $100,727 activity. Kempthorne Dirk A also bought $101,019 worth of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Tuesday, August 28.