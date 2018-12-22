Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 25,000 shares as Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 25,000 shares with $484,000 value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Proqr Thrapeutics N V now has $592.74M valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 725,207 shares traded or 140.50% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 478.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 478.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (Call) (CCL) stake by 83.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,040 shares as Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (Call) (CCL)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 2,500 shares with $159,000 value, down from 15,540 last quarter. Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (Call) now has $33.28B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08 million shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.53 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProQR Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since September 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2018: PRQR,MRNS,AXON – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProQR Announces Publication in Nature Medicine of QR-110 Data for Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis 10 – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ProQR receives â‚¬4.7M in innovation credit from Dutch government for QR-110 for LCA10 – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ProQR Announces Strategic Changes to the Management Team and Key New Hires – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ProQR (PRQR) Announces Clearance of IND to Start Clinical Trial of QR-421a in Usher Syndrome Type 2 Patients – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Ardsley Advisory Partners increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 14,000 shares to 219,000 valued at $25.05 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) stake by 820,000 shares and now owns 945,000 shares. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was raised too.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival: A Small Hiccup That Sent Shares Tumbling – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival: Choppy Waters Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival’s newest cruise ship is a gamechanger for Port Canaveral – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Carnival had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 28. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Berenberg. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 28 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. London Of Virginia invested 3.18% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 160 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Centurylink Invest Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 21,118 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Lc holds 0.88% or 385,503 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,287 shares. Shelton Management has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 5,879 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Delta Asset Mgmt Tn holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% or 7,487 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 0.44% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 19,518 shares. Scotia Inc invested in 10,989 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 34,129 shares. Hexavest invested 0.8% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 60,296 shares to 60,396 valued at $17.56 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 35,760 shares and now owns 43,260 shares. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) was raised too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity. Shares for $449,842 were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO on Monday, October 1.