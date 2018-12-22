Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased Avnet Inc (AVT) stake by 87.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 50,264 shares as Avnet Inc (AVT)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 6,944 shares with $311,000 value, down from 57,208 last quarter. Avnet Inc now has $3.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 3.20M shares traded or 141.46% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 6.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Synovus Financial had 8 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 3. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4300 target in Friday, November 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, November 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. See Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) latest ratings:

23/11/2018 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $50 Upgrade

09/11/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $55 Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $47 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $57 New Target: $55 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $55 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $57 New Target: $56 Maintain

24/07/2018 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31 Downgrade

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Small-Cap Bank Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Synovus Financial (SNV) Names Kevin Blair as COO – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Zack Bishop to Join Synovus as EVP of Technology and Operations – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Small-Cap Banks, Amazon Pay, and More – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks of Georgia banks battered Tuesday as Dow plunges – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 4.64M shares traded or 124.81% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 30.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold AVT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 106.82 million shares or 3.11% less from 110.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited owns 14,929 shares. 1,200 are held by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 857,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 863,233 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp reported 0.29% stake. 13,173 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd. Fmr Limited Com reported 3.40M shares stake. Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 261 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com invested in 0% or 96 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 6,983 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loews stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Comcast, Avnet, NIKE, Helios and Matheson Analytics, Quest Diagnostics, and Nevsun Resources â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Investorideas.com with their article: “The #AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Form Strategic Alliance with Zafin, Avnet ( $AVT) to Acquire Softweb Solutions – InvestorIdeas.com” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avnet And Its Transformation Process Update – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Avnet to switch markets, be listed on the Nasdaq – Phoenix Business Journal” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet Inc (AVT) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.76 million activity. Another trade for 24,068 shares valued at $1.04 million was sold by GALLAGHER PHILIP R. Miller MaryAnn G. also sold $721,039 worth of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) shares.