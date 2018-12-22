Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 459.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 20,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 24,795 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36M, up from 4,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or 587.35% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 03/05/2018 – Inside Rx, a Prescription Savings Program from Express Scripts, Expands List of Discounted Brand-Name Medications; 08/03/2018 – FITCH PLACES EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ ON NEGATIVE WATCH WITH CIGNA BID; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Express Scripts Holding Co. On Watch Developing; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Nears Deal to Buy Express Scripts–Update; 16/03/2018 – Express Scripts Endorses “Know the Lowest Price Act of 2018” and “Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act”; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING, COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE LED BY DAVID M. CORDANI AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 03/05/2018 – Experts have pointed to the DOJ’s review of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner as an example of the scrutiny Cigna and Express Scripts could face

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 2.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 945,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.77 million, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.77 million shares traded or 74.25% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 23.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Express Scripts (ESRX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Immunomedics, Surmodics, PDF Solutions, Stepan, Express Scripts Holding, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Deadline for Accredo parent’s merger with Cigna delayed – Memphis Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, December 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Underperform” on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 18. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, March 23 report. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy”.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $74.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 13,189 shares to 4,265 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 50,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,944 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Southern Copper Sank 16% in November – Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Southern Copper, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Denbury Resources Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Southern Copper had 39 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 13, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 18 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. JP Morgan upgraded Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) on Tuesday, January 26 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, September 19. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 13 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, October 16. As per Wednesday, December 7, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Monday, November 12. Bradesco upgraded Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) on Wednesday, November 21 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, May 3.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 880,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

