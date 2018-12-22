Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 459.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 20,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 24,795 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36M, up from 4,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61M shares traded or 587.35% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 06/03/2018 Express Scripts Awarded National Recognition for Fighting the Opioid Epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Assume About $15B in Express Scripts Debt; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on Announcement that Cigna is Acquiring Express Scripts; 23/04/2018 – DoJ asks Cigna, Express Scripts for additional information; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Cigna’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade After Its Announced Acquisition Of Express Scripts Holding Company; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – DEAL DELIVERS FIRST YEAR DOUBLE DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION; 22/05/2018 – U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan said shareholders failed to support their claim that Express Scripts knowingly misled them; 08/03/2018 – Health Law360: BREAKING: Cigna Inks $67B Deal For Express Scripts – Cigna on Thursday revealed a $67 billion, including debt,; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST EXITED ESRX, RUN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CO’S SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 36% OF COMBINED COMPANY

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,578 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.13 million, up from 107,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $427.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares to 46,552 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International Ltd Ad (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 51,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,748 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu.Com (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com has 12,194 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Capital owns 15,028 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Carderock Inc has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset holds 1.76% or 10.43M shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Management Llp stated it has 5.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 54,873 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Management reported 21,235 shares. Dsm Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 7.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 8.3% or 1.48 million shares. Nottingham Advsrs invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 57,505 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 448,700 shares.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $74.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 50,264 shares to 6,944 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,120 shares, and cut its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 11,631 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 346,758 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.03% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). World Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 41,025 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc stated it has 17,525 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 40.31M shares. Indiana Trust & Management stated it has 23,151 shares. Grassi Investment Management accumulated 0.11% or 8,000 shares. The California-based Aimz Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.11% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 322,805 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 253,631 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability stated it has 6,416 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.11% or 10,989 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 206,801 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability invested in 737 shares.