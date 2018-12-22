ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC NEW C (OTCMKTS:AMNF) had an increase of 35.32% in short interest. AMNF’s SI was 29,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 35.32% from 21,800 shares previously. With 23,100 avg volume, 1 days are for ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC NEW C (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s short sellers to cover AMNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.0505 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8295. About 13,956 shares traded. Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 0.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 16,935 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 1.87 million shares with $126.62 million value, down from 1.89 million last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $12.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05M shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company has market cap of $91.57 million. The companyÂ’s frozen products comprise pesto and other sauces, Italian pastas, and cooked meat and poultry products, as well as cooked beef and turkey metaballs, and cheese shakers. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; meat filled, tricolor cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Shell Midstream Partners LP stake by 181,480 shares to 3.13M valued at $66.87 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 10,353 shares and now owns 25,032 shares. Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was raised too.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.37 million activity. Selvidge Jeff R sold $377,850 worth of stock. The insider MEARS MICHAEL N sold 30,000 shares worth $2.07 million. $581,368 worth of stock was sold by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10. 5,000 shares valued at $343,467 were sold by May Douglas J on Thursday, September 20.

Among 9 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 6 report. Wells Fargo maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, November 5. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43 million for 12.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated holds 14,869 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Stillwater Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.16% or 93,879 shares. Hartline invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Verity Asset Inc owns 6,175 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Co reported 3,603 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 278 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 0.13% or 12,946 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,569 shares. Wagner Bowman stated it has 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcf Advsrs Ltd reported 3,347 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,234 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.16% or 11,297 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.12% or 4,767 shares in its portfolio.