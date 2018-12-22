Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 26.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 6,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,766 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30M, up from 24,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 30,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.11M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18M shares traded or 113.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: Should I Buy More of This Market-Crushing High-Yield Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 155,400 shares to 542,560 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 194,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp.

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Monday, February 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, May 15 report. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Friday, January 22 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 2 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 3. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, January 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Wednesday, January 20 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.52 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legacy Private reported 0.05% stake. Rbf Lc holds 19,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Davenport And Lc has 5,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.18% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Duncker Streett & Company Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 4,100 were accumulated by Synovus Corp. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lifeplan Incorporated owns 7,083 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Blackhill Inc holds 40,777 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp owns 249,875 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.12% or 250,661 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 569,168 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Personal Cap Advsrs reported 385,895 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Sageworth Commerce owns 405 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Dead Money During Spin-Off Process – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Pratt & Whitney Lands EngineWise® Service Agreement with Binter Canarias – GuruFocus.com” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Rockwell Collins Stock Popped 9% – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The United Technologies Breakup: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard All World Ex Us (VEU) by 7,465 shares to 20,465 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) by 71,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,694 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. 14,255 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.94M were sold by Gill Charles D.