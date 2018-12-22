TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc (TSI) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.37, from 0.52 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 17 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 19 decreased and sold stock positions in TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 8.63 million shares, up from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Eastern Bank increased A T & T Inc (T) stake by 17.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 27,043 shares as A T & T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Eastern Bank holds 183,796 shares with $6.17 million value, up from 156,753 last quarter. A T & T Inc now has $206.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 179,333 shares traded or 109.62% up from the average. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) has declined 1.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. for 1.43 million shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc. owns 234,619 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brave Asset Management Inc has 0.43% invested in the company for 150,790 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.4% in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 209,716 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial to “Buy” on Monday, October 22. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by UBS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co owns 1.40M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 2.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 222,467 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has 147,886 shares. Advent Capital De stated it has 145,165 shares. 77,795 are held by Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability Co. Bank Of The West holds 0.31% or 77,820 shares. First Comml Bank holds 163,195 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 39,852 shares stake. Delta Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Karp Cap Mgmt accumulated 15,260 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 1.30 million shares. Fiduciary reported 445,591 shares. 210,351 were reported by Hrt Fincl Lc. Qcm Cayman Limited holds 5,967 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Lc stated it has 321,412 shares.

Eastern Bank decreased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,112 shares to 206,282 valued at $23.59 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced I Shares (IEI) stake by 6,224 shares and now owns 118,722 shares. Ishares (FLOT) was reduced too.