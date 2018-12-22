Eastern Bank decreased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 4.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 6,942 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Eastern Bank holds 159,932 shares with $14.79M value, down from 166,874 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $30.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

Washington Trust Bank decreased Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 5.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 6,144 shares as Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 106,135 shares with $11.98 million value, down from 112,279 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase now has $313.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup

Among 10 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 19. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, August 23. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 21. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, August 23 with “Buy”. Evercore downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Tuesday, September 4 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 19 to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs has 80,635 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 994 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma owns 17.05M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance reported 1,527 shares. Private Tru Na invested 0.26% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Capital Rech Global holds 0.02% or 900,043 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Company LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 28,243 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt has 14,825 shares. Viking Global Investors LP owns 1.12M shares. Scout Invests Inc has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 55,404 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 2,889 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.06% or 82,847 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 298,000 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. 2,700 shares were sold by SEIF MARGARET K, worth $250,587 on Monday, October 1. ROCHE VINCENT had sold 10,000 shares worth $933,400 on Monday, December 3. $243,886 worth of stock was sold by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth on Wednesday, November 21. Hassett Joseph also sold $1.20M worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares. 4,000 shares were sold by Cotter Martin, worth $386,890 on Friday, June 29. $443,096 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Real Peter on Friday, June 29. On Thursday, July 5 the insider SICCHITANO KENTON J sold $685,411.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 EPS, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices Appoints Anantha Chandrakasan to its Board – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Eastern Bank increased Invesco Bulletshares stake by 18,208 shares to 743,337 valued at $15.03 million in 2018Q3. It also upped I Shares (EEM) stake by 18,758 shares and now owns 327,305 shares. I Shares (EUFN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup. DZ Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $128 target. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 16.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281. On Monday, July 23 the insider Smith Gordon sold $3.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Co reported 13,214 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Duff And Phelps Investment Management invested in 0.06% or 35,565 shares. Court Place Ltd holds 0.97% or 22,702 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Lc reported 10,099 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Llc has 0.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 221,692 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Commerce owns 11,053 shares. 788,584 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company. Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested 3.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zuckerman Investment Limited Liability has 2,871 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mrj Cap Inc invested 4.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4,155 are owned by Hayek Kallen Mgmt. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 93,565 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. The New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 9,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jbf Cap Inc has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,000 shares.