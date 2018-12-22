General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 13.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.20 million, down from 149,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80M shares traded or 99.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Fagan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 34.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc sold 12,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, down from 37,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 5.36 million shares traded or 138.02% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.81 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. YUM! Brands had 118 analyst reports since July 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore initiated the shares of YUM in report on Tuesday, April 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 18 by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Bernstein. CLSA maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $82 target in Thursday, July 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of YUM in report on Tuesday, May 23 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Neutral”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Friday, November 3 report. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 12.

Fagan Associates Inc, which manages about $226.97M and $242.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,065 shares to 14,850 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 11,420 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 81,950 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Davenport And accumulated 0.01% or 7,047 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.01% or 2,825 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 31,600 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 40 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0.04% or 264,636 shares. Proshare Ltd Company holds 41,619 shares. Frontier Mgmt Lc has invested 0.9% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 372 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 73,000 shares.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.21 million activity. On Tuesday, September 25 the insider Russell David Eric sold $660,600. 745 shares valued at $67,050 were sold by Catlett Scott on Thursday, December 6. 1,681 shares were sold by Skeans Tracy L, worth $148,611. Eaton Roger G. also sold $4.06 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Thursday, November 8.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Pizza Hut to Acquire QuikOrder – StreetInsider.com” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML crunches the numbers on Yum Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “KFC’s plan to have your house smelling like fried chicken for the holidays – Louisville Business First” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pizza Hut makes a strong online play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 10.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ETN’s profit will be $619.77 million for 11.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 431,941 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $10.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.12% or 481,083 shares. Driehaus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,941 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wells Fargo Mn owns 4.67M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.09% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 186,141 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 1.12 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Janney Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 280,656 shares. Todd Asset Lc accumulated 23,890 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Networks has invested 0.55% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Bank Of Omaha owns 92,300 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp holds 885,566 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Logan Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 569,100 shares.