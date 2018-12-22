Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 106,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $233.76 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80M shares traded or 99.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 70% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.86M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, January 12 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 11 to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, December 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 31. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. 1,080 shares were bought by De Lange Bob, worth $124,826 on Friday, October 26.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $584.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 1.50M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 217,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Louisiana-based Orleans Capital Mngmt La has invested 0.35% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 8,707 shares. Stewart And Patten Lc, California-based fund reported 3,077 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,296 shares. Bancorp Of The West, California-based fund reported 8,897 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 56 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Signature And Invest Advsr Lc holds 2.13% or 154,995 shares. American Research And Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 13,361 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 75 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 11,623 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc holds 2,825 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 EPS, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 127,149 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cwm Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 34,756 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.09% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 25,400 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 3,150 shares. Telemus Cap Lc owns 5,040 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 17,306 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Legacy Cap Prtnrs owns 30,720 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 30,817 were reported by Gw Henssler & Associates. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 144,458 shares. 11,518 were accumulated by Advisor Ltd Liability. Motco accumulated 46,815 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated Ny invested 2.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, May 2. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $68 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 1. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 17 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Thursday, August 17. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 4. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 9 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Sunday, December 10. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, November 1.