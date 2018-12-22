Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 104.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28M, up from 4,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 99.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,154 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26 million, up from 45,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 2.53 million shares traded or 136.49% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 20.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $950,255 activity. Wagner David G sold $9,800 worth of stock. PELAEZ MARC Y E sold $203,633 worth of stock or 4,485 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 415,751 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $12.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 62,177 shares to 49,729 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 4,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,078 shares, and cut its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2.

