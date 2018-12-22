Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 72.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 339,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 810,260 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.76 million, up from 471,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.26% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 42.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,780 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 10,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 755,607 shares traded or 220.37% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA)

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. $1.04M worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M. Another trade for 33,652 shares valued at $983,558 was sold by Lee Jae Hyun. Jones Wendy Elizabeth sold $354,179 worth of stock. Park Joo Man sold 18,283 shares worth $522,528.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 1.29% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17.88 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Appleton Partners Ma invested in 20,287 shares. Highland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 110,617 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 9,966 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 119,642 shares. 636,024 are owned by Partner Fund Mngmt L P. Boston Prns reported 16.38 million shares stake. Eqis Mgmt Inc holds 6,396 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 23,195 shares. Centurylink accumulated 28,673 shares. 149,160 are owned by Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Company. 153,270 are owned by Cullinan Inc. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has 27,932 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 0.1% stake.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 5. On Sunday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, June 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. On Friday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 21. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : EBAY, EPD, MPLX, QCOM, FDC, QQQ, BKD, KMI, ABEV, LBTYA, FOXA, LBTYK – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Amazon, Facebook, eBay and Etsy – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EBAY, SLB, RMTI – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Ebay says that Cyber Monday and Black Friday set sales records for the site – Business Insider” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Pam Omidyar Sells eBay Stock for the First Time in Years – Barron’s” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,082 shares to 22,720 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 18,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Among 10 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Saia had 42 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) on Thursday, October 29 with “Market Perform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) on Thursday, April 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 4 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, February 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SAIA in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) rating on Thursday, October 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, February 2 with “Hold”.