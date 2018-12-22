Connable Office Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 16,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,127 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93M, up from 101,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 13.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,108 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53 million, up from 43,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58M shares traded or 118.47% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman bullish on waste stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 31 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, December 17 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WM in report on Tuesday, August 9 to “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Friday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 21 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WM in report on Friday, October 13 with “Overweight” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Friday, July 29 report. As per Monday, November 7, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. $31,447 worth of stock was sold by POPE JOHN C on Monday, July 16. Rankin Devina A also sold $765,397 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, December 4. GROSS PATRICK W also sold $33,787 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares. Harris Jeff M had sold 24,500 shares worth $2.21M on Thursday, November 8.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s Finally Safe to Buy AT&T Stock – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Restart Buyback Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “No, Abercrombie’s Growth Hasn’t Stalled – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Game Time: Can AT&T Rise To The Challenge? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 25 by Independent Research. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 28. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, November 10. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 14 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 11 to “Hold”.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $520.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3,149 shares to 10,257 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,457 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).