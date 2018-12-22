Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 11.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 21,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,425 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.34 million, down from 183,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 58,973 shares traded or 236.99% up from the average. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 14.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1300.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 22,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,650 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86M, up from 1,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72M shares traded or 121.58% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $633.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 228 shares to 6,620 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 4 analysts covering American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American National Bankshares had 12 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Raymond James upgraded American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Friday, July 24 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 3 to “Outperform”. The stock of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) earned “Equalweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, January 8. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Wood. The stock of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Hold”.

Since October 22, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $202,952 activity. Crist Frank C JR bought $65,880 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Tuesday, December 11. Pleasant Dan Miller bought $24,842 worth of stock or 698 shares. On Monday, October 22 the insider MADDUX FRANKLIN W bought $93,500.

More notable recent American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Financials Need Not Worry About Selloff: 5 Top Stocks to Buy – Zacks.com” on March 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American National Bankshares Inc. and HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Announce Agreement to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) were released by: Marketwired.com and their article: “American National Announces Executive Changes – Marketwired” published on December 23, 2016 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.51, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 6 investors sold AMNB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 2.98 million shares or 0.46% more from 2.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Lc stated it has 141,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 118,733 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 360,742 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 14,375 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 10,811 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 61,231 shares. Altavista Wealth Management owns 0.08% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 5,302 shares. 592 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Smith Salley & Associates reported 162,425 shares. State Street has 158,311 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc holds 0.11% or 10,290 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 14,801 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Brown Advisory owns 29,200 shares. New York-based Tower Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.55 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $6.10M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Umb Bankshares N A Mo stated it has 107,656 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 8,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 4,124 shares. The United Kingdom-based Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp has invested 3.45% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 324 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,372 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,914 shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.06% or 7,461 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 827,342 shares. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 11,149 shares. 6,319 are held by Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Signature Finance reported 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,645 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $17.92 million activity. Shares for $450,884 were sold by BILLER LESLIE S. Berger Larry L had sold 9,317 shares worth $1.43 million. $5.06M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by Hickey Michael A on Thursday, September 13. $6.41M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR. Shares for $1.30M were sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J. Brown Darrell R sold $1.77M worth of stock.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Holchem Group for $56M – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.