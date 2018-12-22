Edge Wealth Management Cut By $351,505 Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding; Radius Health (RDUS) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 46.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 10,043 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 11,701 shares with $414,000 value, down from 21,744 last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $153.55B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION

Radius Health (RDUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.32, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 63 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 45 cut down and sold their stakes in Radius Health. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 47.19 million shares, down from 51.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Radius Health in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 27 Increased: 43 New Position: 20.

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Comcast had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Moffett Nathanson. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, September 24 to “Perform” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, October 26 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 19. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 6 by Atlantic Securities. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 12.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Us Preferred Stock E (PFF) stake by 33,374 shares to 445,052 valued at $16.53M in 2018Q3. It also upped Nuveen Ny Amt (NRK) stake by 110,720 shares and now owns 668,760 shares. Pennymac Mtge Investment was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 375,223 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Benin Management Corp reported 55,024 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.15% or 57,303 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated has 0.53% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 277,479 shares. Dana Advsr holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 673,032 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Inc New York holds 0.04% or 13,000 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mngmt Il has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,152 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Greystone Inv Mgmt Lc owns 238,763 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Meritage Management stated it has 6,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6,257 shares. National Pension Serv has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 13.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799 worth of stock or 7,636 shares. BLOCK ARTHUR R sold $228,775 worth of stock or 6,448 shares.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-1.27 earnings per share, up 20.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $-1.59 per share. After $-1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.51% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.30 million activity.

Bb Biotech Ag holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. for 6.59 million shares. Healthcor Management L.P. owns 3.58 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.82% invested in the company for 1.27 million shares. The New York-based Ghost Tree Capital Llc has invested 0.76% in the stock. Armistice Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 658,000 shares.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $608.41 million. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.