Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) stake by 3.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 3,900 shares as Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR)’s stock declined 7.31%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 107,913 shares with $8.40 million value, up from 104,013 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co New now has $6.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 1.76M shares traded or 232.00% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.34, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 25 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 15 cut down and sold positions in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.65 million shares, up from 1.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Adams Resources & Energy Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 17 New Position: 8.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. for 87,407 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 7,652 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 21,386 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,216 shares.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing of crude oil, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and exploration and production of gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $169.25 million. The Company’s Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. It has a 16.14 P/E ratio. This segment operates 156 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 120 pipeline inventory locations.

The stock increased 7.16% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 14,775 shares traded or 142.05% up from the average. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) has declined 11.71% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lamar Advertising had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 9 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, December 7 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $69 target in Wednesday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 9,500 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 77,808 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2.17 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 4,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 405,762 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. Girard Prns owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,920 shares. Aqr Limited Company has 28,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.02% or 23,700 shares. 4,025 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr Ltd stated it has 594,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American National Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.13% or 3,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 115,695 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity. On Monday, November 12 ISTRE KEITH A sold $1.59M worth of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 20,791 shares.

