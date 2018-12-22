Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) stake by 1.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 32,048 shares as Pricesmart Inc (PSMT)’s stock declined 28.69%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 2.31 million shares with $186.86M value, up from 2.28 million last quarter. Pricesmart Inc now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 329,247 shares traded or 54.10% up from the average. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART – FOR 5-WEEKS ENDED MARCH 4, COMPARABLE WAREHOUSE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST-13 1/2 FULL MONTHS ROSE 4.4%; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC – POST DEAL PRICESMART WILL OPERATE AEROPOST FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN MIAMI AS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MARCH NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES INCREASED 8.9% TO $261.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces April Sales; and Opening of New Warehouse Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Announces March Sales; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Sales Up 6.6% to $228.9 Million; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. NET SALES INCREASED 6.6% TO $228.9M

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Harris Corp (HRS) stake by 55.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 9,550 shares as Harris Corp (HRS)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 7,550 shares with $1.28M value, down from 17,100 last quarter. Harris Corp now has $15.13B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.14 million shares traded or 77.41% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 21/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Senate Passage of SESTA; 20/04/2018 – NEVADA GAMING CONTROL BOARD CHAIRWOMAN HARRIS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Intelligence Hearing, Harris Highlights Risks of Interim Security Clearances; 27/04/2018 – RadioResource: Bailey Joins Harris Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Announces Carroll County Town Hall; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings Up 21%, Narrows FY Guidance; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq. Announce Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit by Former Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s: Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 406, Tx, No Credit Impact Related To Assessed Valuation Correction Request

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold HRS shares while 204 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 96.73 million shares or 2.18% less from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Ltd stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.07% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). 20 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Com. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 431,898 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). 2,117 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 118,517 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,667 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 28 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) for 43,783 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs accumulated 335 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. HRS’s profit will be $224.73M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Harris Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.30% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Harris had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, November 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 1. Raymond James maintained Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) rating on Tuesday, October 16. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $190 target.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $19.39 million activity. 26,311 Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares with value of $4.28 million were sold by ZOISS EDWARD J. Another trade for 45,800 shares valued at $7.47 million was made by FOX SHELDON J on Wednesday, August 15. MIKUEN SCOTT T also sold $627,407 worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares. The insider Taylor Todd A. sold 18,698 shares worth $3.03 million. Young Christopher D. had sold 24,670 shares worth $3.99M on Wednesday, September 12.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Costco Wholesale Inc. (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 175,429 shares to 210,379 valued at $49.41M in 2018Q3. It also upped Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) stake by 16,950 shares and now owns 32,000 shares. Restaurant Brands International was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 11 investors sold PSMT shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 22.96 million shares or 1.92% less from 23.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent stated it has 0.04% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Vanguard holds 0.01% or 2.26 million shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 1.68M shares. Illinois-based North Star has invested 0.02% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). 29,925 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Baillie Gifford stated it has 1.20 million shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd holds 5,668 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next reported 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Sei Invs Co accumulated 13,310 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 8,417 shares. 1,530 were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 70,513 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.11% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $829,327 was made by PRICE ROBERT E on Wednesday, August 15. Laparte Jose Luis sold $1.04 million worth of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) on Wednesday, November 14. Bahrambeygui Sherry S. sold 9,905 shares worth $775,670.