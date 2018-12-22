Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 39,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 billion, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83M shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 3.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 12,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,898 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.65M, down from 403,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21 million shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $59.70 million activity. 862 shares valued at $451,170 were sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, July 24. 1,000 shares valued at $500,000 were sold by Johnson Amal M on Tuesday, October 23. Brogna Salvatore sold $1.13M worth of stock. Another trade for 712 shares valued at $372,706 was made by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 24. 245 shares valued at $127,690 were sold by SMITH LONNIE M on Monday, August 6. $16.28M worth of stock was sold by Rosa David J. on Tuesday, October 23.

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 20,193 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sequoia Advisors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 520 shares. Sivik Health Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,500 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 774,403 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.41% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,567 shares. 90 were reported by North Star Inv Corporation. 1,773 are owned by Hollencrest Capital Management. Swiss Retail Bank reported 366,846 shares stake. First Personal Ser holds 0.04% or 193 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2,661 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Karp Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.64% or 58,592 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Inc owns 5,911 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 220,625 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group has invested 1.22% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Madison Invest Inc holds 0.49% or 569,715 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap reported 6,759 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 31,298 are held by Corecommodity Mngmt Lc. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 37,632 shares. Architects Incorporated has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0% or 34,470 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 116,577 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 84,642 shares. Aqr Cap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 3.80M shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability holds 164,523 shares. Scotia invested in 24,368 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 17,619 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.

