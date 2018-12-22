Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 10.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 537,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.39 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 billion, down from 4.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 2.33 million shares traded or 101.22% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 323.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc bought 60,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,241 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12M, up from 18,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 6.17M shares traded or 98.60% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 19.85% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $29.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 245,930 shares to 15.75 million shares, valued at $1.33B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Among 29 analysts covering Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Illumina Inc had 115 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $180 target in Wednesday, April 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $370 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 20 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Friday, October 2. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $220 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $27200 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, August 7 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.44 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $198.45M for 51.64 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.18% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T sold $1.06 million worth of stock. $207,046 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by OSTADAN OMEAD. deSouza Francis A sold $776,183 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Monday, October 1. On Monday, September 10 Ronaghi Mostafa sold $3.47M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 10,000 shares. Van Oene Mark sold $386,410 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, September 4. Stapley Marc had sold 1,000 shares worth $336,680 on Wednesday, November 7.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Solid Overall Growth Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Anatomy of Success: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Presents at Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina Enters Oversold Territory (ILMN) – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 126.72 million shares or 1.43% less from 128.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 100 shares. The New York-based Cim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Vanguard Gru owns 10.83M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp holds 2.17% or 30,717 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Ltd has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 60 shares. Korea Corp holds 185,367 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 800 are held by Waters Parkerson And Communications Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 55,546 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma reported 6,510 shares stake. Century Companies Inc stated it has 446,303 shares. Philadelphia Tru has 12,348 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.21% or 38,776 shares in its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), 2 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Hormel Foods Corporation had 63 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, August 19 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by BB&T Capital given on Tuesday, April 5. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33.0 target in Thursday, August 24 report. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 25 report. BB&T Capital initiated the shares of HRL in report on Wednesday, September 9 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, May 25. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight” on Thursday, September 17.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel Foods Corporation: Dividend Stock Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hormel Foods: $40 Our Target – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Hormel Foods’ Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2018.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 57,340 shares to 216,266 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 13,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,460 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $15.33 million activity. Shares for $178,360 were sold by PIPPINS DAKOTA A on Monday, December 10. Jamison Gary had sold 8,000 shares worth $318,000. 28,700 shares were sold by Marconi Luis G, worth $1.31 million on Monday, November 26. On Friday, September 14 CREWS TERRELL K sold $278,912 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 6,630 shares. The insider Myers Kevin L sold $109,087. Marco Lori J also sold $290,517 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares.