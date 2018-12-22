Among 2 analysts covering Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vitamin Shoppe had 2 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. See Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) latest ratings:

17/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $14 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) stake by 39.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 4.18M shares as Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW)’s stock declined 18.81%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 6.49 million shares with $319.16 million value, down from 10.67M last quarter. Schwab Charles Corp New now has $52.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 17.66 million shares traded or 100.50% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video)

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Charles Schwab had 12 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 30. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, October 26. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Wednesday, July 18. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $56 target. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, July 23 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $54 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 9. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 47.73% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $877.80 million for 15.05 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Godaddy Inc stake by 8,743 shares to 3.24 million valued at $269.92 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nutrien Ltd stake by 1.76 million shares and now owns 4.42 million shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold SCHW shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% or 405,618 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 17,436 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc has 0.15% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% or 9,340 shares. 90,858 are held by Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hudson Valley Invest Adv reported 0.1% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Orca Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.56% or 11,456 shares. Iberiabank Corp owns 44,998 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 21,597 were accumulated by Pinebridge Lp. First Manhattan Communication holds 257,470 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 4.04M shares. 757,246 were reported by Sei Invs Co. Moreover, Advent Cap Management De has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Health care giant McKesson packing HQ bags for Texas – San Francisco Business Times” on November 30, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “With Midterms Over, Deutsche Bank Loves 3 Top Financial Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Holding Schwab – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Schwab’s Barry Metzger To Fintech Startups: ‘Call Me!’ (NYSE:SCHW) – Benzinga” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charles Schwab picks San Francisco for digital accelerator – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $30.19 million activity. $10.05M worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Tuesday, July 24. Shares for $226,441 were sold by Kallsen Terri R on Monday, December 3. On Thursday, August 16 the insider DODDS CHRISTOPHER V sold $803,823. Shares for $404,394 were sold by Chandoha Marie A on Tuesday, October 16. Craig Jonathan M. sold 2,629 shares worth $128,390.

More notable recent Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Myos (NASDAQ:MYOS) Shares Find Nourishment From Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Distribution Deal – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SiteZeus adds The Vitamin Shoppe to its Growing Retail Client Base – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Vitamin Shoppe® First Retailer to Carry Industry’s Only Pure Almond Based Protein Powder by NOOSH Brands – PRNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 6.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 538,402 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has risen 64.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE – EACH OF NEWLY APPOINTED DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe: Himanshu H. Shah, Sing Wang and Melvin L. Keating Will Join Board Immediately; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – SEES FY 2018 COMP SALES OF NEGATIVE LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – PRIOR TO JOINING CO IN JULY 2017, WAFFORD WAS PARTNER WITH KPMG ADVISORY; 19/03/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Shareholders Vintage Capital Management and Shah Capital Management Seek Board Representation – Filing; 25/04/2018 – The Vitamin Shoppe Recognized With 2018 StellaService Elite Overall Award For Exceptional Customer Service; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – ANNOUNCES SALE OF NUTRI-FORCE; 19/03/2018 – Shah Capital Management Reports 16.9% Stake in Vitamin Shoppe; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE TO NAME NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract maker of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $108.57 million. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.