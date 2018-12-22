Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 408 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.57 million, down from 2,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 43.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $519,000, down from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 931,083 shares traded or 73.83% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 10.56% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Taubman Board Actions Have Fundamentally Inhibited Shareholder Value Creation; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.56 TO $3.70; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – RECOMMENDS THAT SPECIAL COMMITTEE BE FORMED TO DEVELOP PLAN FOR ELIMINATION OF DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE IN TAUBMAN CENTERS; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES CIO JON LITT TO TCO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Taubman Centers Delays Shareholder Vote Count at the Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – URGE TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Huttenlocher Daniel P had sold 181 shares worth $285,960 on Thursday, November 15. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $177,049 activity. Shares for $54,320 were bought by Litt Jonathan.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $183.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 34,811 shares to 57,368 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 14,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. TCO’s profit will be $85.14 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 57.55 million shares or 2.71% more from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.