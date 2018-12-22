Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 30% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $958,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 1.48M shares traded or 169.41% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 4.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 13.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 39,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 260,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 11.84 million shares traded or 123.11% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 18.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 22/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on the Proposed Acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1

Among 13 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. EPR Properties had 40 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Monday, February 5. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Citigroup. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. Bank of America downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $60.0 target in Monday, March 5 report. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by Ladenburg.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $586.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,300 shares to 4,385 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.69 million activity. 3,575 shares were sold by Peterson Mark Alan, worth $253,825. The insider Mater Tonya L. sold 4,287 shares worth $300,647. BROWN PETER C also sold $140,740 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 64.05 million shares or 0.96% less from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duncker Streett And Company stated it has 430 shares. Eii Mgmt has 8,939 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0% or 560 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 198,535 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 17,400 shares stake. Hartford Communications holds 0.01% or 3,314 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.5% or 41,300 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 723,228 shares. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore reported 15,300 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Capital Guardian Tru Com stated it has 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 1.91M were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 35,754 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schwab Charles Inv Management owns 515,167 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.29 per share. EPR’s profit will be $102.58M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.66% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top Dividend Idea For 2018 And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan Upgrades Entertainment Properties Trust (EPR) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties boosts 2018 earnings guidance after Q3 beat – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties: Buying The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Gets A New Tenant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank Stock Roundup: Concerns Rife, Fed Rate Hike, Citigroup & Wells Fargo in Focus – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: BA, CP, ABX, FITB, ORCL – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third gives $1.5M to help hospital battle epidemic – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fifth Third to take ‘sizeable hit’ from MB Financial purchase: Jefferies – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Fifth Third (FITB) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2018.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. FITB’s profit will be $439.26M for 8.48 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold FITB shares while 226 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 517.00 million shares or 4.96% less from 544.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 9,125 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0.03% or 211,363 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Da Davidson & reported 0.03% stake. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 529,610 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.8% or 141,271 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated reported 24,809 shares stake. 155,871 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Washington Trust Bancshares stated it has 20,228 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 10,914 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 86,117 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested in 687,835 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company has 53,130 shares. Andra Ap owns 318,700 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 64,800 shares to 474,602 shares, valued at $24.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 149,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).