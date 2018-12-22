Baillie Gifford & Company increased Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) stake by 15.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company acquired 111,150 shares as Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)’s stock rose 18.99%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 807,314 shares with $32.66M value, up from 696,164 last quarter. Benefitfocus Inc now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 1.25M shares traded or 298.27% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has risen 89.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT)

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 70.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 722,797 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 23.48%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 300,074 shares with $5.97M value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Keycorp New now has $14.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 23.96 million shares traded or 87.07% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

More recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key California legislator wants shakeup for PG&E board, execs – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Bay Area bank makes key hire to debut venture lending – San Francisco Business Times” on December 21, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Key Charts Say The Clock Is Now Ticking For Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.36 million activity. Evans Trina M also sold $572,105 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, July 23. Another trade for 9,610 shares valued at $199,984 was bought by Dallas H James. $182,600 worth of stock was bought by MOONEY BETH E on Thursday, November 1. $129,972 worth of stock was sold by Schosser Douglas M on Thursday, August 16. KIMBLE DONALD R also bought $92,750 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares. The insider Highsmith Carlton L sold 6,963 shares worth $127,910. Gorman Christopher M. had sold 288,546 shares worth $6.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.08% or 218,193 shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest owns 1.57M shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 27,082 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 11,001 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Invesco Limited invested in 20.83M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated holds 0% or 474 shares. Clover Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 125,955 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 29,627 were reported by Blair William & Il. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has 110,973 shares. 657,200 are held by Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. North Carolina-based Horizon Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pitcairn Comm holds 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 10,434 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 138,646 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Ejf Capital Llc increased Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 64,800 shares to 474,602 valued at $24.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 867,930 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Mizuho. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 19 by Nomura. Nomura downgraded the shares of KEY in report on Monday, December 10 to “Reduce” rating.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KEY’s profit will be $486.24 million for 7.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 546,283 shares to 5.99M valued at $1.00 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) stake by 6.46M shares and now owns 3.31 million shares. Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering Nasdaq:BNFT – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Benefitfocus Announces Pricing of $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:BNFT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Benefitfocus had 6 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) rating on Friday, August 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, November 2.