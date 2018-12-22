Elastos (ELA) raised $0.0503683699999997 for a day

Elastos (ELA) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.0503683699999997 or 1.81% trading at $2.838451374. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Elastos (ELA) eyes $3.1222965114 target on the road to $7.17331402908973. ELA last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $2.9446124 and low of $2.721054327 for December 21-22. The open was $2.788083004.

Elastos (ELA) is down -13.20% in the last 30 days from $3.27 per coin. Its down -64.70% in the last 100 days since when traded at $8.04 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ELA traded at $43.33. Elastos maximum coins available are 33.00 million. ELA uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 22/12/2017.

Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.