Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Marsh & Mc Lennan Companies In (MMC) stake by 39.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 7,944 shares as Marsh & Mc Lennan Companies In (MMC)’s stock declined 1.83%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 12,071 shares with $999,000 value, down from 20,015 last quarter. Marsh & Mc Lennan Companies In now has $39.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72 million shares traded or 145.75% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.83 million activity. Gilbert E Scott had sold 80,646 shares worth $6.83M on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 6 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 15. Bank of America downgraded the shares of MMC in report on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMC’s profit will be $518.81 million for 18.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh Announces Future Leadership Appointments for Regional, Specialty and Placement Teams – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings.