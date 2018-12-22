Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 5.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 13,900 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)’s stock declined 11.73%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 285,692 shares with $17.76 million value, up from 271,792 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 721,759 shares traded or 295.04% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has risen 3.01% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Grainger W W In (GWW) stake by 6.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 11,786 shares as Grainger W W In (GWW)’s stock declined 18.99%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 181,583 shares with $64.90 million value, up from 169,797 last quarter. Grainger W W In now has $15.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 951,735 shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity. $360,177 worth of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was sold by ANDERSON BRIAN P on Thursday, August 16. HOWARD JOHN L had sold 14,990 shares worth $5.52M on Wednesday, August 22. $518,784 worth of stock was sold by Tapia Eric R on Monday, July 30.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grainger Stock Rose More Than 10% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Vuzix, Trupanion, WW Grainger, Greenlight Capital Re, Golden Star Resources, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy WW. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) At $255.3? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Macquarie Research maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Gabelli on Monday, July 16 to “Hold”. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,716 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 8,439 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Comerica Secs has invested 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 8,739 are owned by Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 1,813 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 16,636 shares. Toth Advisory reported 3,460 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Llc reported 0.05% stake. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 6,900 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 995 shares. Scout Invests holds 78,289 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 101,373 shares. 100,100 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 518,061 shares. Palo Cap owns 2,670 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased China Fund Inc (CHN) stake by 93,017 shares to 1.82 million valued at $35.72M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Geopark Limited stake by 41,500 shares and now owns 41,774 shares. Alphabet Inc C was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BANR shares while 60 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.97% less from 28.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 290,411 shares. C M Bidwell Associates holds 0.18% or 2,990 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,297 shares stake. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 10,504 are held by Fsi Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Indexiq Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 41,299 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 49,060 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 86,254 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 4,587 shares.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation to Attend Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banner Corporation to Acquire Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation Completes Acquisition of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BANR vs. HFWA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Skagit Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Banner Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $126,426 activity. 580 Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) shares with value of $34,988 were sold by Conner Peter. Another trade for 80 shares valued at $4,726 was sold by ORRICO BRENT A. Layman John R sold $86,712 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.