Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 5.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 432,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.69 million, up from 408,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 10.89 million shares traded or 99.40% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 2,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.49 million, down from 71,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. Bonarti Michael A sold $314,670 worth of stock or 2,372 shares. $172,886 worth of stock was sold by Sackman Stuart on Friday, August 31. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 950 shares worth $137,507. $1.20 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Siegmund Jan on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 62,228 shares valued at $9.06M was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, November 15. 12,043 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $1.74 million.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy”. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADP in report on Friday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADP in report on Friday, January 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 20 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 20.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $458.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,620 shares to 30,212 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $359.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 238,017 shares to 73,856 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 346,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,992 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc.

