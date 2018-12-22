ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AHCHF) had an increase of 22.43% in short interest. AHCHF’s SI was 3.39 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 22.43% from 2.77M shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 826 days are for ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AHCHF)’s short sellers to cover AHCHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 1,414 shares traded. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased G (GIII) stake by 8.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 23,793 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 30.55%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 302,596 shares with $14.58M value, up from 278,803 last quarter. G now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 1.22 million shares traded or 53.64% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 11.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.92, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold GIII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 3.67% more from 47.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj reported 624,979 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap Management Inc reported 2.91% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 194,921 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Gp reported 0.02% stake. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 28,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 12,386 shares. Cwm Limited Com has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Pitcairn reported 6,046 shares. Assetmark holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp reported 970,000 shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability Co reported 182,825 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. G-III Apparel Group had 6 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, December 17 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, September 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Friday, December 7 with “Overweight” rating.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $779,670 activity. Another trade for 19,448 shares valued at $779,670 was sold by MILLER WAYNE S.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Lifepoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) stake by 183,561 shares to 148,689 valued at $9.58 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv stake by 71,000 shares and now owns 1.23 million shares. Quantenna Communications Inc was reduced too.

