Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 7.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 26,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.12 million, down from 341,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 868,750 shares traded or 413.49% up from the average. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has risen 47.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 07/03/2018 Cryolife 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 16/03/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 53.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 263,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 754,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.68M, up from 490,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $407.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 286,415 shares to 9,843 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 320,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,135 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Among 15 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. MasTec had 61 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 18 report. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, November 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Monday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Craig Hallum. As per Thursday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, November 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 28 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 48 investors sold MTZ shares while 73 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.65 million shares or 0.48% more from 62.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 354,300 shares. 856,902 are owned by Northern Tru Corp. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 7,371 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 191,828 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability In owns 328,207 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,898 shares. Penn Cap Management Inc has invested 0.92% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Daiwa Securities stated it has 0.06% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Prudential Incorporated holds 12,863 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 117,297 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.94% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 18,000 shares.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 LEE DAVID ASHLEY sold $531,994 worth of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) or 16,666 shares. RONALD C ELKINS sold $172,672 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Friday, August 10 Mackin James P sold $1.42 million worth of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) or 42,675 shares. $215,921 worth of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) was sold by Capps Scott B on Thursday, August 30. MORGAN HARVEY sold 10,000 shares worth $325,433. The insider Holloway Jean F sold 1,500 shares worth $45,750.

Analysts await CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CRY’s profit will be $4.44M for 54.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CryoLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Cryolife (NYSE:CRY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cryolife had 12 analyst reports since April 13, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 25 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Canaccord Genuity. Northland Capital initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $23.50 target in Monday, January 9 report. Canaccord Genuity initiated the shares of CRY in report on Wednesday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann on Friday, February 17 to “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25.0 target in Sunday, October 8 report. The rating was initiated by Lake Street with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 15. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, November 13.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 84,754 shares to 517,529 shares, valued at $17.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 101,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).