Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 17.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.90M, up from 28,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 6.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.33 million, down from 27,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $846.52. About 20,882 shares traded or 59.50% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $251.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 18,275 shares to 12,156 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 27,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,875 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research" on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha" published on November 23, 2018, Fool.com published: "Here's Why Investors Should Ignore Trump's Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool" on December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: "Kudu to take minority stake in Fair Oaks – PE Hub" on December 21, 2018, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: "NSM Insurance Group Acquires Assets Of KBK Insurance Group – Insurance News Net" published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: "White Mountains Insurance's Investment Portfolio — Is This a Mini-Berkshire? – The Motley Fool" on June 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold WTM shares while 75 reduced holdings.

Analysts await White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 336.73% or $1.65 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. WTM’s profit will be $3.64M for 182.44 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.30% negative EPS growth.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $170.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 35,000 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.