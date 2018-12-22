Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Volkswagen A G (DIS) by 79.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc bought 107,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 241,520 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.18M, up from 134,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Volkswagen A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies

Emerald Advisers Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 35.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Advisers Inc bought 159,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 608,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.24M, up from 449,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 515,058 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 0.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $396.59M and $153.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd Adr (NYSE:FLY) by 26,905 shares to 148,200 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Media Inv Grp Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 22,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,332 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne. 47,733 shares valued at $5.73 million were sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M worth of stock or 140,638 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,884 shares. Lafayette Investments reported 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 120,000 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Independent Invsts Inc stated it has 2.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 33,909 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa has 61,513 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,612 shares. Horan Cap Management reported 4,774 shares. Cadinha & Communication Limited reported 4,284 shares stake. Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C reported 412,589 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca has 2.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maryland-based Macroview has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.71% or 503,928 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 248,372 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 7 by Needham. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 2 by Credit Agricole. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 24 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 29 by Bernstein. On Friday, January 6 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 7. Guggenheim maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: The Sky Is The Limit – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Should Investors Buy Disney’s Hot Streak? (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Friday â€” Twitter, Disney, BlackBerry – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Year in Review: A new entertainment landscape takes shape – L.A. Biz” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Boingo Wireless had 26 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, November 4. Oppenheimer maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) rating on Thursday, August 3. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $2400 target. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 28 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, August 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, August 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Jefferies. Craig Hallum maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) rating on Wednesday, February 28. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boingo Wireless -2.3% on Cloverdale mention at short conference – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boingo Wireless to Offer $175 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Plug Power Is Down 44.5% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Liberty Global to Sell Eastern European DTH Operations – Business Wire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo Wireless Prices $175 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $7.22 million activity. Hovenier Peter also sold $498,050 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Tuesday, September 4. Callahan Dawn sold $942,748 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold WIFI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 2.27% less from 38.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0% or 565,777 shares. Portolan Management Limited Co has invested 1.94% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 5,217 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 3,250 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 71,350 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Citadel Advisors Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Hbk Invests Lp owns 29,509 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 8,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daruma accumulated 980,983 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,754 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).