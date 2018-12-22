Emerald Advisers Upped Its Tilly’s (TLYS) Holding; First Philippine Fund Has 1.32 Sentiment

First Philippine Fund Inc (FPF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 33 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 25 sold and trimmed positions in First Philippine Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.26 million shares, up from 9.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Philippine Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 18 Increased: 18 New Position: 15.

Emerald Advisers Inc increased Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) stake by 14.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Emerald Advisers Inc acquired 94,800 shares as Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)’s stock declined 41.35%. The Emerald Advisers Inc holds 736,576 shares with $13.96 million value, up from 641,776 last quarter. Tilly’s Inc now has $307.48M valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 1.05 million shares traded or 63.62% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 22.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year

Emerald Advisers Inc decreased Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) stake by 6,822 shares to 276,638 valued at $23.99 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Live Oak Bancshares Inc stake by 27,131 shares and now owns 748,441 shares. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tilly’s had 8 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by FBR Capital. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, August 30. The stock has “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, August 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, September 4.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $102.08 million activity. The insider SHAKED HEZY sold $175,498. LEVINE TILLY had sold 1.98 million shares worth $36.67M. 7,500 Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares with value of $142,741 were sold by JOHNSON SETH R. KERR JANET had sold 7,500 shares worth $138,420.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.67, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold TLYS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 42.56% more from 13.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 34,200 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp invested in 0.01% or 17,432 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1,218 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 33,898 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 50,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 718 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Victory Management has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Ellington Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,571 shares. Blackrock owns 923,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 44,711 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Systematic Financial LP owns 74,130 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 181 shares. Omers Administration holds 32,700 shares.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 3.55% of its portfolio in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund for 228,741 shares. Comerica Securities Inc owns 334,486 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nine Masts Capital Ltd has 0.53% invested in the company for 90,900 shares. The New York-based Mathes Company Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Delta Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,040 shares.